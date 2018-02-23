Coroner's office identifies Irmo woman killed in single-car crash on I-26

The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the person who was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

Amanda Aracely Repreza, of Irmo, was driving on I-26 westbound at exit 97 on the exit ramp when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree around 1:45 a.m. Friday.

Repreza died at the scene due to blunt force trauma to the upper torso. She was unrestrained, according to the coroner's office.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

