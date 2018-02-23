Coroner's office identifies Irmo woman killed in single-car crash on I-26

Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...More >>
'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect, other issues.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.More >>
A viewer sent us a photo of this mammoth reptile hanging out on Two Notch Road. A hare was not spotted nearby.More >>
A viewer sent us a photo of this mammoth reptile hanging out on Two Notch Road. A hare was not spotted nearby.More >>
Car rental company Enterprise says it is ending a discount program for National Rifle Association members.More >>
Car rental company Enterprise says it is ending a discount program for National Rifle Association members.More >>
The rising number of threats taking place at schools around the Midlands is fostering a conversation about the increased need for school resource officers.More >>
The rising number of threats taking place at schools around the Midlands is fostering a conversation about the increased need for school resource officers.More >>
Sumter County deputies are investigating after a bullet and an anonymous threatening letter were found at Crestwood High School.More >>
Sumter County deputies are investigating after a bullet and an anonymous threatening letter were found at Crestwood High School.More >>
An eighth grade male student from Saluda Middle School was taken into custody on Thursday for threatening the school.More >>
An eighth grade male student from Saluda Middle School was taken into custody on Thursday for threatening the school.More >>
The funeral for the homeless veteran who was found dead in January was held on Friday.More >>
The funeral for the homeless veteran who was found dead in January was held on Friday.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>