Fired SC assistant principal to face sexual charges in Lexington County

A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has turned herself into law enforcement in Lexington County to face sexual charges.

Police claim that the three-month relationship Dawn Diimmler allegedly had with a 19-year-old student included sex on school property.

A Cayce Department of Public Safety spokesperson said Diimmler faces charges of sexual battery by both them and the Columbia Police Department. If convicted, Diimmler could have to pay a maximum fine of $500, spend up to 30 days in jail, or both. Her bond in Richland County was set at $30,000 cash surety. She will face a judge in Lexington County at 10 a.m. Monday.

Cayce DPS issued this release on Saturday, saying:

In a collaborative effort and investigation between the Cayce Department of Public Safety and the and the Columbia Police Department, Dawn P. Diimmler will face charges of sexual battery in both jurisdictions. Between the dates of March 10th, 2017 and June 2nd, 2017 Dawn P. Diimmler was engaged in an alleged relationship with a nineteen (19) year old student enrolled at Airport High School while she was assigned as the school's Assistant Principal. Dawn Diimmler further had direct supervision over the student as part of her duties and engaged in sexual intercourse with the student on two (2) occasions while at the school which is located at 1315 Boston Avenue in the City of Cayce. Ms. Diimmler turned herself in this morning at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center to face the first of two charges. A warrant has also been signed from the City of Cayce and she will be facing additional charges with the Cayce Department of Public Safety tomorrow morning.

Lexington Two officials released a statement after an Airport High School assistant principal was fired on Feb. 12 following a special board meeting.

Citing allegations of an "unprofessional relationship with a student," Lexington Two said they fired Assistant Principal Dawn Diimmler on following an investigation that turned up potential criminal activity.

The school district contacted Cayce Department of Public Saftey during their investigation. Diimmler had been an employee of the school district since 2012.

Diimmler was originally placed on administrative leave along with the school's principal Brad Coleman. Coleman remains on administrative leave but is still the principal at Airport High School.

Dawn Kujawa, the district's spokeswoman did not elaborate further on the circumstances surrounding Diimmler at the time of her firing.

"Generally, the district can place an employee on administrative leave for any number of reasons," Kujawa said via email. "I also can tell you that, whenever a certified employee is placed on administrative leave, that leaves generally is paid, as required by state law."

Check back for more updates.

