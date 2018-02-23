Fired SC assistant principal to face sexual charges in Lexington County

The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The daughter of State Representative, Allen Treadaway of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
The curling upset has also been compared to the “Miracle on Ice” performed by the U.S. men’s ice hockey team in 1980’s Winter Games.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.More >>
A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.More >>
China's official news agency says the ruling Communist Party has proposed removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the country's president and vice president.More >>
Richland Co. deputies are on the scene of a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
"Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>
Nanette Fabray, the vivacious, award-winning star of Broadway musicals, films and TV shows, has died at age 97.More >>
The president says a parade would be "something great" for the country's spirit.More >>
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
