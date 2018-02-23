WATCH: Funeral for homeless veteran, others held at Fort Jackson - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH: Funeral for homeless veteran, others held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery

The Lexington County coroner says Dennis Reidy was found in a wooded area, off of Chariot Street. The Lexington County coroner says Dennis Reidy was found in a wooded area, off of Chariot Street.
In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died. (Source: WISTV) In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died. (Source: WISTV)
FORT JACKSON, SC (WIS) -

The funeral for the homeless veteran who was found dead in January was held on Friday. 

Dennis Reidy was laid to rest with military honors on Feb. 23 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. 

Reidy, 69, was found in a makeshift shelter within walking distance of a shelter that helps homeless veterans on Jan. 23. 

The coroner's office says the outpouring of community support has been tremendous and Fisher encourages the public to attend to pay respect to Reidy. 

Another indigent veteran, Raymond Gerald, will also be honored and interred at the service. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

