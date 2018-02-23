LIVE: Noon funeral for homeless veteran held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery

Special coverage for the Year of the Veteran.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
A former and current South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball players have been named in a series of documents that details monies given by a sports agency who is currently under NCAA review, according to Yahoo! Sports.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.More >>
The Dorn Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be adding more parking spaces for the hospital.More >>
'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
A second Russian athlete has failed a doping test at the Pyeongchang Games, a day before the International Olympic Committee's executive board is to decide whether to reinstate the country for Sunday's closing...More >>
A special primary election in Lexington County will decide who will fill the state house seat in District 69, a seat vacated when Rick Quinn was indicted on corruption charges.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested Corrections Officer Marcus Diamond for assaulting an inmate.More >>
The funeral for the homeless veteran who was found dead in January will be held on Friday.More >>
A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.More >>
