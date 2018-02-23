RCSD arrests corrections officer for assaulting inmate

Marcus Diamond was arrested for assaulting an inmate. (Source:RCSD)

Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested Corrections Officer Marcus Diamond for assaulting an inmate.

The incident occurred on Feb. 8 at the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center. According to RCSD, Diamond and the inmate became involved in a physical altercation requiring both parties to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say that Diamond, 37, turned himself in to RCSD headquarters on Feb 22. He has been charged with assault and 2nd degree battery.

During a preliminary investigation, it appeared that Diamond was the victim in the assault, RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott said.

After the investigation was complete, investigators determined that Diamond was the aggressor.

Diamond worked as a Corrections Officer at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He has been transported to that same facility.

