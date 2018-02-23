SCSO: 8th grader in custody for school threat

An eighth grade male student from Saluda Middle School was taken into custody on Thursday for threatening the school.

Saluda County Sheriff's Office received a report from concerned citizens about a social media post Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office responded and the suspect was taken into custody and transported to Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

"We feel that this situation has been resolved and have no further evidence to suggest anyone else to be involved in this matter," SCSO said in a written statement.

Sheriff John C. Perry asks that everyone continue to be vigilant and notify the Sheriff’s Office if they hear or see anything out of the ordinary.

Perry says he is proud of the concerned citizens, school district and his deputies on how promptly they all responded to this incident. “If we continue to work together as a team, we can continue to keep our schools and communities safe," he said.

