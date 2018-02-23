Report: Former and current South Carolina, Clemson players named in documents tied to federal NCAA basketball investigation

Former and current South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball players have been named in a series of documents that details monies given by a sports agency that is currently under NCAA review, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Yahoo! Sports obtained the documents which detail "hundreds of pages of documents" in an investigation that lasted years on the ASM sports agency, its owner, and its associates and connections to college basketball's top programs.

The documents show that former USC star P.J. Dozier received at least $6,115 while in school.

The documents also claim that current South Carolina player Brian Bowen's father, Brian, Sr., also received money, including the price of plane tickets for his parents.

The report also claims that former Clemson player Jaron Blossomgame received a payment by Venmo while in school for $1,100, according to the documents.

The investigation intercepted more than 4,400 called in 330 days, Yahoo! Sports says, and shows "the pervasive nature of the game's underground economy."

You can read the full report from Yahoo! Sports here.

Check back for more updates.

