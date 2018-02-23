The Midlands celebrates Black History Month

There are several local events taking place in the Midlands to celebrate Black History Month.

DJJ's Midlands Evaluation Center will hold a "Stomp the Gym" event on Friday Feb. 23.

This is an educational performance to teach juveniles about the history of Black Greek Letter Fraternities and Sororities.

Following the "Stomp the Gym" presentation, DJJ youth will perform a routine that will start at 4 p.m. at the MEC Gym on Shivers Road.

Also on Friday, U-S Congressman Jim Clyburn will address ROTC cadets at South Carolina State University in honor of Black History Month.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. in the Bethea Hall Auditorium.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.