BB&T working to fix service outages - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
(WIS) -

BB&T is working to fix service outages.

The company announced on Twitter Thursday night that they are aware of unavailable services. They say that there is no reason to believe that this issue is related to cybersecurity.  

"At this time, many of our services are unavailable, including digital banking, Phone24, and ATM," read a tweet by BB&T. "Thank you for your patience as we work diligently to restore your services."

The company says that banking services are still unavailable but you can use your debit, credit & prepaid cards.

They say they have identified the issue & are working to resolve it. BB&T will provide updates on their Twitter account and bbt.com. 

WIS will continue to update this story.

