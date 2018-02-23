BB&T still working to fix outages - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

BB&T still working to fix outages

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
(WIS) -

BB&T is continuing to fix service outages. The company said in a tweet on Friday that it will work with customers if any fees were incurred due to the issue.

The company announced on Twitter Thursday night that they are aware of unavailable services. They say that there is no reason to believe that this issue is related to cybersecurity.  

"The issue we’re working on was caused by an equipment malfunction in one of our data centers," one tweet from the company read. "We are well into the process of making those repairs, but we understand this is a major inconvenience for so many of you."

The company said in another tweet that if customers have incurred any fees or experienced any issues directly related to the outage, BB&T will work with them to address those issues once the online systems are restored.

Services including digital banking, Phone24, and ATM are currently still unavailable. However, the company says that customers can use their debit, credit & prepaid cards.

BB&T will continue to provide updates on Twitter and bbt.com.

WIS will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

