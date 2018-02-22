Man caught on camera robbing Lexington County pharmacy

Lexington deputies are searching for a man who they say robbed a pharmacy store.

Deputies say this incident is not the man’s first time robbing a store. He is wanted in Aiken for two robberies that happened there.

A description of the man has not been released, however, deputies did release the surveillance video of the man breaking into the pharmacy store on Sunday.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the robbery is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

