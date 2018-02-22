SCDC identifies inmate killed during fight at SC prison - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SCDC identifies inmate killed during fight at SC prison

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
SCDC identified the deceased inmate as Robert Odell Brown. (Source: SCDC) SCDC identified the deceased inmate as Robert Odell Brown. (Source: SCDC)
LEE COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Department of Corrections has identified the inmate who was killed on Thursday at a South Carolina prison.

SCDC identified the deceased inmate as Robert Odell Brown. 

Officials say Brown was killed at Lee Correctional Institution after a fight between inmates.

Prison records show Brown was 33-years-old and he had been at Lee Correctional since May of 2012. He was arrested in 2012 in Virginia after an Upstate deputy was shot in the face in January of that year.

WIS has reached out to the Department of Corrections for more information. Check back for updates. 

    •   
