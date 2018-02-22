Middle school student charged after making threats towards Fairfield Middle School

A student at Fairfield Middle School has been charged with making threats to the school, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The student has been taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ).

Details are limited at this time, however, deputies said this is an ongoing investigation and details will be released at a later time.

The sheriff released a statement Thursday afternoon saying:

"We have a great working relationship with all of our schools and have been working closely with them regarding school safety for many years now. When threats are directed at our schools and our children, we have to treat these matters very seriously and that is what we are doing in this instance. I encourage all parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of making threats, especially in a school setting. Because of the recent tragedy in Florida and the more recent incidents that we have encountered here in several midlands county schools, to include Fairfield County, we are continuing to work with our local schools to promote safety. Our goal is to help to make our schools as safe as possible and we want to ensure all parents that the well-being and safety of our children is a top priority.”

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.