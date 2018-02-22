Deputies investigating after bullet, threatening note found at high school

The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
A female employee has filed suit claiming years of sexual harassment by Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler. Schedler, who is currently separated from his wife, strongly denies the allegations.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.More >>
A special primary election in Lexington County will decide who will fill the state house seat in District 69, a seat vacated when Rick Quinn was indicted on corruption charges.More >>
The funeral for the homeless veteran who was found dead in January will be held this week.More >>
Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said Thursday that if it ever came to his desk, he would sign a bill that would legalize arming South Carolina teachers.More >>
All are schools that have been disrupted by bogus school shooting threats in just the past few days – ever since a real school shooting in Florida.More >>
A South Carolina state representative is proposing legislation that would ban the sale, use, and possession of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and bump stocks.More >>
Gamecocks women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley has filed a defamation lawsuit against Missouri Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk for comments he made against her following a heated matchup in January.More >>
A student at Fairfield Middle School has been charged for making threats to the school, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
