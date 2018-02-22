Deputies investigating after bullet, threatening note found at high school

Sumter County deputies are investigating after a bullet and an anonymous threatening letter were found at Crestwood High School.

“Although we still do not believe this is a credible threat, we have placed additional officers at the school as a proactive preventative approach,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

Deputies say the note was found on Wednesday. In the note, several teachers and a student were threatened.

The bullet was found at the school on Thursday. A janitor said he found the bullet in the trash and placed it on a door frame leading to the school gymnasium. The janitor admitted that he put the bullet there with the intention of notifying school officials but he forgot.

As soon as the note and bullet were found, school officials contacted law enforcement.

“Unfortunately, some of the students think this is a joke. We had the same kinds of things happening around the country after the Columbine High School shooting,” Dennis said. “I don’t understand it. Whoever is making these threats will face serious charges once they are identified.”

