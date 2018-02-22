Sheriff: Suspect in brutal sexual assault of elderly woman linked to 2016 assault

The 36-year-old man charged with the beating and sexual assault of an 85-year-old woman has now been linked to another sexual assault in December 2016.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Marquille Livingston was picked out of a lineup on Tuesday by the victim of that assault. She told investigators a man broke into her home, tased her repeatedly and sexually assaulted her.

Sheriff Leon Lott said Livingston took a “trophy” from the 2016 assault and combined with his DNA, made it easier for the department’s crime lab to link him to the assault.

“I don’t use the word often, but this man is a monster,” Lott said. “Had our folks at the crime lab not done a great job using DNA recovered from last week’s assault and linking it to this case, he would not have quit. He would still be out there preying on the elderly women of our community.”

In addition to the charges filed based on last week’s arrest, he will now face additional charges of first-degree sexual misconduct, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and larceny in connection with the 2016 case.

“There could be additional victims out there,” Lott said. “We urge anyone who thinks they may be a victim to come forward. We will protect you and ensure we keep this monster out of our community.”

On Tuesday, Livingston waived his bond hearing. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.