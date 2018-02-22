Fairfield Co. man wanted after stealing safe worth more than $4,000

Deputies in Fairfield County are hoping the community can help them identify a man who broke into a home and stole a safe.

The incident happened on January 2 at a home located at 140 Sixth Street in Winnsboro.

Deputies say an unknown black man entered the home by breaking the back-bedroom window with a rock or a brick. The man then went directly to the safe, which was covered with a cloth to look like a table, and then walked out of the front door with it.

The safe contained about $4,700 in money and collectible coins.

The safe was recovered by deputies several weeks later in the woods near the White Oak Community. The safe door had been forced open.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect can call Investigator Karen Castles with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141. You can also report information to Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

