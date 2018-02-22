Gov. Henry McMaster says he would sign a 'fine-tuned' bill arming SC teachers

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said Thursday that if it ever came to his desk, he would sign a bill that would legalize arming South Carolina teachers.

McMaster's statements were confirmed by his office, who said he would support a bill legalizing teachers carrying guns in the classroom.

“If it comes to my desk, I’ll sign it," McMaster said. "All of these bills have to be fine-tuned and have things taken away and added, but whatever I can do to make things safer in the schools for the children, I will do.”

Currently, a bill called the Jacob Hall School Protection Act was introduced to the house floor in January 2017, where it sits in subcommittee. The bill would authorize that school employees could be designated with concealed carry permits "for the limited purpose of responding to live shooters or the imminent threat of live shooters on school property."

This comes on the same day that President Donald Trump said he'd give bonuses to teachers who are armed during a White House roundtable discussion school safety and security.

Today, it was my great honor to host a School Safety Roundtable at the @WhiteHouse with State and local leaders, law enforcement officers, and education officials.



There is nothing more important than protecting our children. They deserve to be safe, and we will deliver! pic.twitter.com/WhC2AxgWXO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

"I think a concealed permit for having [a] teacher and letting people know there are people in the building with a gun, you won't have, in my opinion, you won't have these shootings because these people are cowards," Trump said. "They aren't going to walk into a school if 20 percent of the teachers have guns, or 10 percent, or maybe 40 percent. And what I would suggest doing is the people who do carry, we give them a bonus, we give them a little bit of a bonus. Frankly, they would feel more comfortable having the gun anyway. Give them a little bit of a bonus."

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.