Deputies investigating after home set on fire twice in less than a month

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help as they continue investigating two arson incidents that happened at the same residence last year.

Deputies say on November 14, 2017, the home located at 4623 Reservoir Road was set on fire sometime between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. The home received minimal damage to the outside.

On December 2, 2017, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 p.m., the same home was set on fire again. This time the home was a complete loss.

If you have any information on the fires, you can reach out to Investigator Karen Castles with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803)-635-4141. You can also report any information to Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

