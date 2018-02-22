Dawn Staley files $75K lawsuit against Missouri AD, cites 'defamatory statements' as reason

Gamecocks women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley has filed a defamation lawsuit against Missouri Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk for comments he made against her following a heated matchup in January.

Staley, who filed the suit on Thursday in Richland County, cites the "defendant's tortious and defamatory statements," as the reason for the suit.

Following the Jan. 28 game at Colonial Life Arena vs. the Mizzou Tigers, accusations were made that South Carolina fans made derogatory comments toward Tigers players and even allegedly spat on them.

All of this stems from the game when two players fell to the floor during the Jan. 28 game, which the Gamecocks won 64-54. During play, players tried to take the ball from each other and emotions took over as the pair traded shoves. Fellow Mizzou and Gamecocks players rushed to break the two apart as coaches from both teams ran onto the court as well to defend their players.

Two Mizzou players, Jordan Roundtree and Nadia Green, were ejected as a result of the scrum.

Following the game, Sterk made comments about fan conduct - and Staley's role in it. Sterk spoke about those claims days later in an interview with KTGR Radio in Missouri.

"It wasn't a great atmosphere," Sterk said on Jan. 30. "It was really kind of unhealthy, if you will. We had our players spit on, and called the N-word and things like that. It was not a good environment and unfortunately, I think Coach Staley promoted that kind of atmosphere, and it's unfortunate that she felt she had to do that."

The lawsuit cites these comments as "false, defamatory, reckless and made with actual malice in the defendant knew that his statement was false and still made it with a reckless disregard for the truth."

Following that statement, USC Athletic Director Ray Tanner denied the claims and backed Staley saying that the accusations were investigated and nothing was confirmed.

“I’ll just say, surrounding the situation that we’ve had to deal with the last few days, I was very confused,” Tanner told the media on Jan. 31. “I felt very strongly about what we stand for here at this university and women’s basketball, our fan base, our head coach, and the way we handle our business and have handled our business over the years."

Many were baffled by Sterk's accusations, which he refused to comment on following the radio interview.

The lawsuit cites Sterk's unwillingness to retract his "slanderous allegations" as the reason for the filing.

"Coach Staley has no choice but to bring this action to clear her good name and excellent reputation, along with the reputation of the South Carolina fan base who were also falsely impugned and maligned by the defendant's false comments," the lawsuit said.

For their part, the SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issued just one statement on the matter on Feb. 1, saying: “I have had discussions with athletics directors at both institutions. Competition among SEC teams is highly intense but can never compromise the expectation of respect between our institutions. Coach Pingeton and Coach Staley have both worked tirelessly to build nationally-ranked teams comprised of outstanding student-athletes, and both teams should be celebrated for their success. I look forward to meeting in person with both athletic directors very soon to reaffirm these shared priorities and expectations.”

You can read the full lawsuit here:

