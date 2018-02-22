Wilson to get big send-off on Gamecocks Senior Night before LSU matchup

The Tigers are starting to feel like themselves again. LSU (5-2; 2-1 SEC) is back in both the AP and Coaches polls after its come-from-behind upset over then No. 10 Auburn (5-2; 3-1 SEC).More >>
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media, as LSU gets ready to begin the fall semester and the Tigers gear up for a hopefully success season.More >>
Mississippi State officially announced the resignation of Andy Cannizaro as the Bulldog's head baseball coach Tuesday morning.More >>
Andy Kennedy, the winningest basketball coach in Ole Miss history, has stepped down as head coach of the program effective immediately.More >>
Tremont Waters made a shot in the lane with 19 seconds remaining in the game to give LSU a 64-63 Southeastern Conference victory against Missouri on Saturday.More >>
Frank Booker scored 19 points, and South Carolina built a 26-point lead before holding on to defeat No. 10 Auburn 84-75 on Saturday, ending the Gamecocks' six-game losing streak.More >>
PJ Washington scored 16 points, Kevin Knox added 13, and Kentucky beat Alabama 81-71 on Saturday to end a four-game slide.More >>
#12 Mississippi State finished up its final practice in Starkville on Wednesday before heading to Hattiesburg for opening weekend. Andy Cannizaro is entering his second season as head coach of the Bulldogs, he agreed to wear a microphone for WLBT / FOX 40 during Wednesday's practice. To understand why Cannizaro is such a likable coach, click on the video above. When asked about facing Southern Miss this weekend, Cannizaro praised Scott Berry's team. ...More >>
It’s one of the toughest, yet most rewarding, jobs in college football.More >>
