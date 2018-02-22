Wilson to get big send-off on Gamecocks Senior Night before LSU matchup

South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) waves after her team defeated Rutgers at the Gulf Coast Showcase NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Estero, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Thursday's game is an exciting night for Gamecocks women's basketball.

The seventh-ranked USC women's team is back in the paint tonight at colonial life as they take on the 24th ranked LSU Tigers.

Thursday's game is also special because it's senior night and superstar A'ja Wilson will be playing her final regular season home basketball game. Senior Lindsey Spann will also be honored at tonight's game.

It's SENIOR DAY!!!! Thought you'd like to hear from the team about our seniors today, @dawnstaley starts it off talking about @_LSpann12 #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/MMMzjT7eZQ — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) February 22, 2018

Hard to believe it's been 4 years since she said "I'll be attending the University of South Carolina." She's been #Gamecocks game-changer, so help us honor #22 on Feb. 22. Stars aligned for @_ajawilson22! Senior Night starts at 6:10 p.m. See everyone there! @dawnstaley pic.twitter.com/to7VpilAOf — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) February 22, 2018

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC network.

If you don’t have tickets for this game ... top 25 showdown + Senior night for @_ajawilson22 ... you need to change your plans! ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ibtfj7gQFI — Judi Gatson (@JudiGatson) February 22, 2018

