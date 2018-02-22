Wilson to get big send-off on Gamecocks Senior Night before LSU - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Wilson to get big send-off on Gamecocks Senior Night before LSU matchup

South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) waves after her team defeated Rutgers at the Gulf Coast Showcase NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Estero, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) waves after her team defeated Rutgers at the Gulf Coast Showcase NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Estero, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Thursday's game is an exciting night for Gamecocks women's basketball. 

The seventh-ranked USC women's team is back in the paint tonight at colonial life as they take on the 24th ranked LSU Tigers. 

Thursday's game is also special because it's senior night and superstar A'ja Wilson will be playing her final regular season home basketball game. Senior Lindsey Spann will also be honored at tonight's game.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC network.

