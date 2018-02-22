Son: Late Rev. Billy Graham wished to have 'preacher' on tombstone

Franklin Graham, one of the late Rev. Billy Graham's children, spoke of his father's last wishes in his first television interview since his father's passing. (Source: WIS)

Franklin Graham, one of the late Rev. Billy Graham's children, spoke of his father's last wishes in his first television interview since his father's passing.

The younger Graham told NBC's TODAY, that his father addressed his desires following the 2007 death of his mother, Ruth.

"He'd want to be remembered as a preacher. I asked him when my mother passed away we knew what she wanted on her tombstone so I asked my father, so there wouldn't be any arguing among his children. 'Daddy, what do you want on your tombstone?' He thought about that and he said 'Preacher' so that's what's going to be on his tombstone: Preacher."

Graham passed away on Wednesday at the age of 99.

A series of private events for the Graham family will follow Graham's body lying in repose at the Billy Graham Library and museum in North Carolina on Monday and Tuesday, then Graham's body will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and Thursday.

A public memorial will be held on March 2 and Franklin will deliver the sermon to an invitation-only crowd of 2,300. Invitations for the funeral have been extended to President Donald Trump, as well as former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and his father, and Jimmy Carter.

Graham will be laid to rest next to his wife.

