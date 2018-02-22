$620,000 awarded to SC for cleaner school buses

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded South Carolina $620,000 to replace 31 school buses with cleaner models.

Old school buses will be replaced with buses that have lower emissions and are more efficient overall.

"The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) played an integral role in the application process and we appreciate their support as these funds will truly benefit the health and safety of students and communities in our state," State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said.

The EPA awarded more than $8.7 million across the United States to replace older diesel school buses. The funds are in the form of rebates through the EPA's Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding.

The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to health problems such as asthma and lung damage.

The following South Carolina counties will receive rebates to replace older buses:

Greenville County

Lexington 1 County

Colleton County

Spartanburg 6 County

Newberry County

Berkeley County

Union County

