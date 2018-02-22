Extra deputies at Sumter schools over threat to 'SHS' in Ohio

Extra deputies are at Sumter County schools over a threat that originated in Ohio.

According to Sumter County Sheriff's Office, a threat was made to “SHS,” which is Salisbury High School in Ohio. Many thought that this threat was towards “Sumter High School."

"These posts have been investigated by law enforcement and originated in Ohio. The 'SHS' mentioned in these posts is not Sumter High School," SCSO said in a written statement on Facebook. "There have been no credible threats to any Sumter County schools of which we are aware."

As a precaution, extra officers are at all Sumter County schools Thursday.

Recent threats made to other local schools in South Carolina have ended in arrests.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.