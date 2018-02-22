SC DHEC apologizes about now-deleted tweet with derogatory remark about President Trump

The state's department of health and environmental control issued an apology on Twitter for a now-deleted tweet that included an insult about President Donald Trump.

The State newspaper captured a screenshot of the tweet before it was deleted. We have reached out to SC DHEC for comment.

In a follow-up tweet, SC DHEC says the tweet was deleted and they are investigating the incident. The deleted tweet, the newspaper reports, said: "What a [expletive] tool the president of the United States is. #ParklandStudentsSpeak"

The hashtag is in reference to the city where 17 people were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

"The unauthorized tweet from earlier this afternoon has been removed," the tweet said. "We apologize and are investigating."

The unauthorized tweet from earlier this afternoon has been removed. We apologize and are investigating. — SCDHEC (@scdhec) February 21, 2018

SC DHEC is the state's regulatory agency that promotes and protects public health.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.