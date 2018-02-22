WATCH: SC lawmaker wants to ban the sale of assault weapons

A South Carolina state representative is proposing legislation that would ban the sale, use, and possession of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and bump stocks.

Rep. Wendy Brawley (D-Hopkins) will hold a press conference on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the State House.

Under this legislation, Brawley contends that:

"assault weapon" is defined as all semiautomatic rifles with a detachable magazine with a capacity of twenty-one or more rounds, shotguns with a capacity of more than six rounds, and any weapon modified to be converted into an assault weapon. These weapons would be added to the list of firearms already banned under South Carolina law.

"High-capacity magazine" is defined as any magazine capable of holding more than fifteen rounds of ammunition. Accessories that accelerate the rate of fire, commonly known as "bump stocks" and "trigger cranks," are also banned under H. 4975.

“Assault weapons have been destroying our country” Rep. Wendy Brawley says now, announcing her bill to ban them @wis10 pic.twitter.com/vSX8r9fXX1 — Ashleigh Holland (@AshleighHNews) February 22, 2018

Rep. Brawley and colleagues will speak in support of the bill, which comes in response to the nationwide gun violence epidemic. Brawley's bill targets weapons and accessories that have been used in recent mass shootings, including the massacres on October 1 in Las Vegas, Nevada and on February 14 in Parkland, Florida.

