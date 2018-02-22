'We check out EVERYTHING' Superintendent says in letter to concerned families

Lexington School District Two Superintendent Dr. William James addressed concerns regarding school safety in a letter to families Thursday.

Schools and families around the country have been on high alert following a recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people.

James begins the letter by addressing parents who have asked what the district is doing to keep schools safe. He reassures that proper safety measures are in place.

"You should know that at each school, our teachers, staff, and students are involved in practice drills, planned in conjunction with law enforcement, so everyone knows what steps to take in an emergency," James said in the letter. "We are fortunate to have collaborative relationships with area law enforcement...They know our school safety plans and continuously review them. They are in touch with the district and school administrators regularly -- sometimes daily -- to talk school and community safety."

James emphasized the role of the School Resource Officers who watch over the schools and are a direct line to law enforcement agencies in an emergency. "We check out EVERYTHING," James said.

He said that officials take every threat seriously by investigating tips immediately.

Local schools have made arrests in connection to threats since the school shooting in Florida.

James advises families to check their children's social media accounts and encourage them to share concerns with school officials.

Read Superintendent William James' full letter here.

