USC unveils statue of first African American professor

The University of South Carolina unveiled a statue that memorializes Richard T. Greener, the university's first African American professor.

The 9-foot-tall statue was officially unveiled near the Thomas Cooper Library on Wednesday.

Greener is the first individual to be memorialized with a statue on the university's central campus.

The unveiling was preceded by remarks from U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, USC President Harris Pastides and others who paid tribute to Greener's legacy as a pioneer in higher education and beyond.



Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

