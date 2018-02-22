USC unveils statue of first African American professor - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC unveils statue of first African American professor

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The University of South Carolina unveiled a statue that memorializes Richard T. Greener, the university's first African American professor.

The 9-foot-tall statue was officially unveiled near the Thomas Cooper Library on Wednesday.

Greener is the first individual to be memorialized with a statue on the university's central campus.

The unveiling was preceded by remarks from U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, USC President Harris Pastides and others who paid tribute to Greener's legacy as a pioneer in higher education and beyond.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • US women beat Canada for gold in a 3-2 shootout thriller

    US women beat Canada for gold in a 3-2 shootout thriller

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:34 AM EST2018-02-22 07:34:20 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 7:36 AM EST2018-02-22 12:36:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). United States celebrates winning gold after the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). United States celebrates winning gold after the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

    Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.

    More >>

    Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.

    More >>

  • Nowitzki 'disgusted' by report of hostile workplace for Mavs

    Nowitzki 'disgusted' by report of hostile workplace for Mavs

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:13 AM EST2018-02-21 07:13:50 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 7:36 AM EST2018-02-22 12:36:12 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.

    More >>

    The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.

    More >>

  • Wise gives it all, and comes out with another Olympic gold

    Wise gives it all, and comes out with another Olympic gold

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:26 PM EST2018-02-22 04:26:51 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 7:36 AM EST2018-02-22 12:36:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). David Wise, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). David Wise, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

    It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.

    More >>

    It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly