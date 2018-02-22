SC State investigating report of gunfire - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC State investigating report of gunfire

South Carolina State University (WIS) South Carolina State University (WIS)
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Campus Security at South Carolina State University is investigating a report of a gun fired inside Battiste Hall late Wednesday night.

The building is on College Avenue.

Investigators say no one was hurt, but an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly