Man transported to hospital after water rescue on Gills Creek

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A man is being transported to a local hospital in Columbia after officials rescued him in a water rescue on Gills Creek.

Columbia Fire officials says the man was rescued by Columbia Police on the 4700 block of Devine Street and transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just after 7 p.m., Columbia Fire posted on social media that they were responding to a water rescue.

