Man transported to hospital after water rescue on Gills Creek

A man is being transported to a local hospital in Columbia after officials rescued him in a water rescue on Gills Creek.

Columbia Fire officials says the man was rescued by Columbia Police on the 4700 block of Devine Street and transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

#UPDATE 1 male patient with non life-threatening injuries recovered from Gills Creek by @ColumbiaPDSC transported to area hospital by RCEMS #scnews pic.twitter.com/q3swtkycAJ — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) February 22, 2018

Just after 7 p.m., Columbia Fire posted on social media that they were responding to a water rescue.

#TheCFD on scene 4700 block of Devine Street for water rescue #scnews — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) February 22, 2018

