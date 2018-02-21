DHEC: Number of SC flu deaths reported this season now at 151

The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
Reverend Billy Graham has been preaching for more than 60 years and his crusades are known around the world. What is not is well known is the role he played in the civil rights movement. Billy GrahamMore >>
Reverend Billy Graham has been preaching for more than 60 years and his crusades are known around the world. What is not is well known is the role he played in the civil rights movement. Billy GrahamMore >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.More >>
On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.More >>
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...More >>
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.More >>
The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.More >>
The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.More >>
Jennifer Lawrence appeared a sleeveless Versace gown next to her bundled up male co-stars.More >>
Jennifer Lawrence appeared a sleeveless Versace gown next to her bundled up male co-stars.More >>
The family of the late Rev. Billy Graham will hold a media briefing at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte.More >>
The family of the late Rev. Billy Graham will hold a media briefing at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte.More >>
America woke up to the news Wednesday morning of the death of Charlotte, NC evangelist Billy Graham's death.More >>
America woke up to the news Wednesday morning of the death of Charlotte, NC evangelist Billy Graham's death.More >>
A South Carolina lawmaker had to open up his own wallet to help pay an over $3,000 water bill for a government housing project that had its water shut off -- coldly, he said -- by the town Tuesday.More >>
A South Carolina lawmaker had to open up his own wallet to help pay an over $3,000 water bill for a government housing project that had its water shut off -- coldly, he said -- by the town Tuesday.More >>
The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.More >>
The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.More >>
The death toll this flu season continues to grow in South Carolina.More >>
The death toll this flu season continues to grow in South Carolina.More >>