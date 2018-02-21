Gilbert High freshman charged with social media threats to family, classmates

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says they've charged a high schooler following threats he made that he'd shoot some of his classmates and family.

Investigators say the teen, who is a freshman at Gilbert High School, was detained at his home on Tuesday. He’s charged with disturbing schools, harassment, and breach of peace. He’s being held by the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

The teen's name will not be released because he is under the age of 17.

“Gilbert High administrators notified our school resource officer about the threats Tuesday afternoon after three students related details of what the suspect had said and posted to social media,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “These threats are always taken seriously and this is an example of how a strong relationship between administration and the SRO creates a level of safety and protection on a campus.”

Koon said the investigation into the threats is ongoing. The teen will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

This student is one of a handful of threats that have been arrested in regard to threats made to schools, including the arrest of a Chapin High School student.

