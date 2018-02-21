Chapin High student charged for threatening school

A Chapin High School student has been detained in connection with the threat to the school earlier this week according to Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

The male suspect was charged with disturbing schools, breach of peace and malicious injury to real property Wednesday morning.

“Our investigation into this threat began Monday when we became aware of a statement written on the wall of a Chapin High restroom,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We take every threat, no matter its form, very seriously. Thanks to our work together with Lexington-Richland District 5, we were able to identify this suspect and hold him accountable.”

The suspect is being held by the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Koon said the investigation into the threat is ongoing. The teen will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

The Chapin student is not the only juvenile who has been detained for school threats. A 17-year old Richland County teen was charged as an adult for making threats against Westwood High School on Friday.

In addition to these arrests, a 24-year-old man was arrested for social media threats directed to Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

