A 24-year-old man will be charged for social media threat toward an Orangeburg high school

An Orangeburg man has been taken into custody and will be charged with threatening Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School through a social media post.

A 24-year-old Orangeburg man, whose name was not released by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, was taken into custody Wednesday.

The threats were made against Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School on Tuesday.

“This will not be tolerated for one second,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Once this type of threat was made, we began searching for the one who made it. After the horrific incident involving a fatal school shooting last week in Florida, this made this type of threat even more heinous.”

Ravenell said that around 2 p.m. Tuesday a Facebook post was brought to the attention of investigators as well as Orangeburg County Consolidated School District 5 officials.

The sheriff said that OCSO investigators, U.S. Secret Service agents, and U.S. Marshals began immediately searching for the perpetrator who made a social media post that threatened to “shoot up OW TOMORROW 725 AM?”

“We’ve been tracking this individual and searching his most visited locations throughout the county since a few minutes after the threat was received,” Ravenell said. “We finally located him around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.”

Although the threat was ended with the apprehension of the suspect, deputies were still sent to Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Wednesday morning to reassure parents, students, and school staff that they were well protected.

“We don’t believe there is any further threat,” Ravenell said. “This individual acted alone.”

The subject is expected to be charged later Wednesday. A bond hearing is tentatively scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.

“This is a frightening and simply callous incident that comes less than a week after a nation found itself grieving for 17 students in Florida,” Ravenell said. “However, we acted immediately to find this individual and put an end to the opportunity before another tragedy occurred. I’m just disappointed and angered someone would do this here in our community.”

This is not the only arrest from threats made at various Midlands schools. The Richland County Sheriff's Department arrested Kameron Hilliard and charged him with unlawful communication and disturbing schools for a social media threat he made toward Westwood High.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.