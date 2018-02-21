One night in 1987 at Williams-Brice Stadium, Billy Graham told of his testimony

America woke up to the news Wednesday morning of the death of Charlotte, NC evangelist Billy Graham's death.

Graham's message of faith and compassion was heard all over the world, but the 99-year-old pastor's message was heard loudly in Columbia where he famously held one of his crusades in 1987 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The sermon, called "One Night I Opened My Heart to Christ," pulled from Graham's own religious conversion in the 1930's.

"One night I was so under the convictions of my own sins and my need of Christ that I decided to join the choir," Graham said. "And I couldn't sing a lick. I wanted to get away from having to look at the preacher."

Graham's trademark wit was on full display as he continued to discuss how he and another choir boy joined up for similar reasons.

Still, the then 69-year-old pastor discussed how these moments allowed him to give into God.

"I went home that night and I got down on my knees and I said, 'Oh, God. I don't understand all of this. I don't know what's happening to me. But as best I know how, I give myself to you.' The direction of my life began to change."

Graham died Wednesday at his home in North Carolina.

