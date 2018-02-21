This state lawmaker paid a $3,000+ water bill for a complex whose water was 'coldly' shut off by the town

North Apartments on Palmetto Drive had its water shut off by town officials Tuesday. (Source: WIS)

Rep. Russell Ott opened up his own checkbook to pay the North Apartments' overdue water bill. (Source: WIS)

A South Carolina lawmaker had to open up his own wallet to help pay an over $3,000 water bill for a government housing project that had its water shut off -- coldly, he said -- by the town Tuesday.

Rep. Russell Ott showed up as the doors opened at 8:30 a.m. at North's town hall.

Ott wrote a personal check for $3,140.86 to help cover the water bill for the North Apartments complex on Palmetto Drive. The complex's water was shut off Tuesday at noon.

It appears either the Department of Housing and Urban Development or the property management company forgot to pay the bill, which was due on Feb. 10.

Water was not restored at the complex until 9 p.m. Wednesday after Ott worked out a compromise with Mayor Patty Carson.

Residents say the water issue is completely out of their control because the water bill is included with their rent check.

Ott was upset with Carson in particular for what he called cold-hearted behavior without coming up with a better solution first.

Carson, meanwhile, would not talk on camera but said she treated the situation the way she would any other.

Ott spoke to Carson on Wednesday morning, but said the mayor wasn't friendly about the situation.

The District 93 lawmaker is hoping HUD will reimburse him for the lapse, but he says he's trying to find a solution instead of playing the blame game.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.