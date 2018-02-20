LCSD: Student did not have weapon at Swansea Freshman Academy

A report of a student posing a threat to one Lexington Four School District school has been clarified.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says they've identified the student who reportedly made a threat to the Swansea Freshman Academy on Tuesday.

"After a thorough interview, we determined the student did not possess any weapons," LCSD said in a tweet. "We continue to work with Lexington Four to maintain a safe environment for students, teachers, and staff."

We identified a student who was reported to have made a threat at @LexingtonFour’s Swansea Freshman Academy today. After a thorough interview, we determined the student did not possess any weapons. (1/2) #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/oPwGzS3S0E — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 21, 2018

We continue to work with @LexingtonFour to maintain a safe environment for students, teachers and staff. (2/2) #LESM #LCSDnews — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 21, 2018

This is one of many false threats made throughout Midlands schools. All of the threats have been investigated by school officials and law enforcement and have been unsubstantiated.

MORE: WATCH: A Midlands sheriff and school superintendent talk safety and security following Florida school shooting

One Westwood High School student was arrested and charged following a suspected threat he made last week on social media.

The threats have been made following the mass shooting at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.