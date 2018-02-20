Two bills on the SC State House floor are attempting to stop bullying

An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
A man charged with incest was granted bond on Tuesday while a bond hearing date has not yet for his daughter.More >>
A man charged with incest was granted bond on Tuesday while a bond hearing date has not yet for his daughter.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Do your pants hang low?More >>
Do your pants hang low?More >>
Two buses are preparing to take about 100 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to Tallahassee so that they can pressure state lawmakers to pass more restrictive gun laws.More >>
Two buses are preparing to take about 100 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to Tallahassee so that they can pressure state lawmakers to pass more restrictive gun laws.More >>
The Trump administration says Vice President Mike Pence was ready to meet with representatives from North Korea during his visit to the Olympic Games in South Korea but that North Korea canceled at the last minute.More >>
The Trump administration says Vice President Mike Pence was ready to meet with representatives from North Korea during his visit to the Olympic Games in South Korea but that North Korea canceled at the last minute.More >>
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.More >>
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.More >>
US says Pence was ready to meet with North Korea at Olympics, but North Korea canceled at last minute.More >>
US says Pence was ready to meet with North Korea at Olympics, but North Korea canceled at last minute.More >>
A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.More >>
A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.More >>
Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott joined the conversation about school safety and security following the Florida school shooting in the studio on Tuesday.More >>
Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott joined the conversation about school safety and security following the Florida school shooting in the studio on Tuesday.More >>
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas arrived in Tallahassee from Parkland on Tuesday night and spoke before a group of fellow students and media.More >>
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas arrived in Tallahassee from Parkland on Tuesday night and spoke before a group of fellow students and media.More >>
The 17th annual Children's Hospital Radiothon begins Wednesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 22.More >>
The 17th annual Children's Hospital Radiothon begins Wednesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 22.More >>