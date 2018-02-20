Deputies in Orangeburg Co. investigate threats at schools

Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott joined the conversation about school safety and security following the Florida school shooting in the studio on Tuesday.More >>
An increasing number of parents are choosing to keep their children home from school until the investigations into threats of violence at Midlands schools are complete.More >>
Earlier this afternoon, the Richland Two Black Parents Association has announced they are calling on the Richland Two School Board and administration to immediately place school resource officers in every school.More >>
A 13-year-old girl will be petitioned to Family Court after writing a threat on the restroom floor of Chestnut Oaks Middle School while class was in session on Monday.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says they are investigating a potential threat made at Chapin High School and Dutch Fork High School on Monday.More >>
A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.More >>
Intense arguments in the South Carolina Senate centered on abortion rights, and how a "person" is defined.More >>
US says Pence was ready to meet with North Korea at Olympics, but North Korea canceled at last minute.More >>
The 17th annual Children's Hospital Radiothon begins Wednesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 22.More >>
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.More >>
Two buses are preparing to take about 100 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to Tallahassee so that they can pressure state lawmakers to pass more restrictive gun laws.More >>
Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott joined the conversation about school safety and security following the Florida school shooting in the studio on Tuesday.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says they are investigating a potential threat made at Chapin High School and Dutch Fork High School on Monday.More >>
Do your pants hang low?More >>
