Deputies in Orangeburg Co. investigate threats at schools

A 13-year-old girl will be petitioned to Family Court after writing a threat on the restroom floor of Chestnut Oaks Middle School while class was in session on Monday.

A 13-year-old girl will be petitioned to Family Court after writing a threat on the restroom floor of Chestnut Oaks Middle School while class was in session on Monday.

A 13-year-old girl will be petitioned to Family Court after writing a threat on the restroom floor of Chestnut Oaks Middle School while class was in session on Monday.

A 13-year-old girl will be petitioned to Family Court after writing a threat on the restroom floor of Chestnut Oaks Middle School while class was in session on Monday.

Earlier this afternoon, the Richland Two Black Parents Association has announced they are calling on the Richland Two School Board and administration to immediately place school resource officers in every school.

Earlier this afternoon, the Richland Two Black Parents Association has announced they are calling on the Richland Two School Board and administration to immediately place school resource officers in every school.

One Midlands parents group is urging their school board to immediately place SROs in every school

One Midlands parents group is urging their school board to immediately place SROs in every school

An increasing number of parents are choosing to keep their children home from school until the investigations into threats of violence at Midlands schools are complete.

An increasing number of parents are choosing to keep their children home from school until the investigations into threats of violence at Midlands schools are complete.

Some parents are opting to keep kids at home until Midlands school threats are fully investigated

Some parents are opting to keep kids at home until Midlands school threats are fully investigated

Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott joined the conversation about school safety and security following the Florida school shooting in the studio on Tuesday.

Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott joined the conversation about school safety and security following the Florida school shooting in the studio on Tuesday.

Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott joined the conversation about school safety and security following the Florida school shooting in the studio on Tuesday. (Source: WIS)

Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott joined the conversation about school safety and security following the Florida school shooting in the studio on Tuesday. (Source: WIS)

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking into threats recently made involving two high schools.

On Tuesday, a student at Lake Marion High School claimed another student had a gun on campus. However, Orangeburg Consolidated School District 3 Superintendent told The Times & Democrat that the situation was quickly addressed and school officials determined the student did not have a gun.

RELATED

Authorities are also looking into threats made at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to determine who made the threats.

If you have any information about these incidents, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.