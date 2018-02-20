Deputies in Orangeburg Co. investigate threats at schools - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies in Orangeburg Co. investigate threats at schools

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking into threats recently made involving two high schools.

On Tuesday, a student at Lake Marion High School claimed another student had a gun on campus. However, Orangeburg Consolidated School District 3 Superintendent told The Times & Democrat that the situation was quickly addressed and school officials determined the student did not have a gun.

Authorities are also looking into threats made at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to determine who made the threats.

If you have any information about these incidents, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

