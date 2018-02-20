Midlands teen wins pageant with her own 'bald is beautiful' journey, platform

Gracie Ann Roland is style, grace, and poise - and it was recognized when she was voted 2018 Miss Gilbert Middle School on Jan. 28. (Source: Lexington School District One)

Gracie Ann Roland is style, grace, and poise - and it was recognized when she was voted 2018 Miss Gilbert Middle School on Jan. 28.

Roland was diagnosed with alopecia in 2017 and began to live out the motto "bald is beautiful." Her confidence never wavered and she shares her journey on social media with #teamgraciealopecia.

As far as her future educational pursuits, Roland would like to share her desire to help children with a degree in special education.

Roland was not alone in the school's pageant. Other Miss GMS pageant winners include Miss Seventh Grade Savannah K. Shirley, first runner-up Khara D. Cox and second runner-up Abigail G. Burnett. Eighth-grade representatives include Miss Eighth Grade Mary Elizabeth Branham, first runner-up Tiara D. Taylor and second runner-up McKenna C. Buff. Taylor also won Miss Smiles.

