McDonald's to reveal Szechuan sauce info on Thursday

IT'S HAPPENING!

McDonald's announced Tuesday that they would announce exactly when, where, and in what quantities (ominous) that the fabled Szechuan sauce would return on Thursday after a promotional return of the sauce was mishandled by the company in October 2017.

Originally a promotional sauce for the Disney movie Mulan back in 1998, the sauce fell into obscurity before McDonald's began receiving a wealth of requests for the sauce to return to the menu after Adult Swim's Rick and Morty had the titular character Rick say, "That's what this is all about, Morty. I'm driven by finding that McNugget sauce. I want that Mulan McNugget sauce."

The show's third season opener, which aired on April Fool's Day, had the Szechuan sauce as a key component of the episode's plot.

We heard you and have been working tirelessly to bring back The Sauce. On 2/22, we announce when/where Szechuan Sauce will return, but also answer the burning question: “What happened to The Sauce?!” To find out, visit https://t.co/Gcrq5kM71E or download the podcast series. pic.twitter.com/ezHbAqL82i — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 20, 2018

McDonald's attempt at temporarily bringing back the sauce received significant backlash when the sauce was only available at a fraction of the restaurants and in measly quantities. After the harsh criticism, McDonald's promised to bring back the sauce with a vague timeline of "this winter."

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

Now, utilizing a new website called wewantthesauce.com, McDonald's plans on revealing details about the Szechuan sauce release and a three-part tell-all podcast describing the whole situation surrounding the return of "the sauce" from beginning to end.

