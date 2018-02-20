Eagles name former Gamecock Staley assistant head coach

Philadelphia Eagles' Duce Staley watches warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Duce Staley will have a new title with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former South Carolina running back was promoted to assistant head coach by the Super Bowl LII champions on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

This is well-earned though short of the future promotion warranted from the football intellect, leadership skills & ability to engender trust from t/ players that he has. Duce had t/ perfect touch w/ both @JayTrain & @LG_Blount, to get the best out of what other teams gave up on. https://t.co/dpizuyEvHm — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 20, 2018

Staley, who has served as the Eagles’ running backs coach since 2013, will continue to serve in that role for the team. He’s been with the Eagles in a coaching capacity since 2010. In five seasons with Philadelphia, Staley has helped the Eagles finish as one of the top 10 rushing teams. In his first season, the Eagles were the best rushing team in the NFL. This past season, Philadelphia finished third out of 32 teams in that category.

Staley was a candidate for the Eagles’ offensive coordinator position. However, wide receivers coach Mike Groh won the job.

