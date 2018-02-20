Allen’s McCray wins title, Jackets finish strong at AAC Wrestling Championship

Randy McCray has earned a spot in the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s history books.

The Allen wrestler made history by capturing the inaugural AAC wrestling championship in the 133-pound class defeating Reinhardt’s Jordan Pitt 8-7 for the win this past weekend. McCray was also named AAC Wrestler of the Year. The Yellow Jackets’ sophomore will compete at the NAIA National Championships beginning March 1.

Freshmen Joshua Dardy and Anderson Toe came away with third-place finishes in the tournament. Junior Anthony Fullard also picked up a bronze medal at the conference championship.

Freshmen Kendrick Watson and Rashaan McKenzie placed fourth at the event.

Allen finished second in conference competition this season.

