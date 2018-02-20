Allen’s McCray wins title, Jackets finish strong at AAC Wrestling Championship

The University of Louisville's 2013 men's basketball national championship banner will come down, the school learned Tuesday.More >>
The University of Louisville's 2013 men's basketball national championship banner will come down, the school learned Tuesday.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>