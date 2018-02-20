WATCH: A Midlands sheriff and school superintendent talk safety and security following Florida school shooting

Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott joined the conversation about school safety and security following the Florida school shooting in the studio on Tuesday. (Source: WIS)

The tragic shooting that happened at a Florida high school almost a week ago still on the minds of people around the country including here in South Carolina.

It's also started what seems to be a string of copycat threats against schools in parts of the Midlands.

Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott joined the conversation in the WIS studios on Tuesday.

Sheriff Lott says that none of the threats in our area have been credible and students need to go to school and not live in fear, but it's up to each parent to make that choice.

Superintendent Davis says everyone must remain committed to safety and security at all times and that safety protocols and active shooting drills are mandatory to practice at least twice a year at schools under his purview.

The pair were also asked about school resource officers at every school, metal detectors, and both existing and potential laws.

Many of us continue to follow the media reports on the shooting that occurred on the campus of a Florida high school. Undoubtedly, our hearts break for the students, employees, and parents from the school and their entire school district family.

