A bill on the SC State House floor wants people to pull up their pants

Do your pants hang low?

A bill, H.4957, has been introduced on the South Carolina State House floor that would make it unlawful for a person to "wear pants sagging more than three inches below his ileum."

Now before you scratch your head over that $2 SAT word you probably heard once in college, the ileum, according to Merriam-Webster, is "the last division of the small intestine extending between the jejunum and large intestine."

So, thumbing through our copy of Gray's Anatomy -- the textbook, not the show (we miss you, McDreamy) -- that puts the potential state-approved waistline just a bit below your belly button.

The bill asks to amend the Code of Laws of South Carolina, 1976, by adding this section. If approved, the violators would be penalized by being denied, suspended, or have revoked their participation in financial aid and scholarships at state colleges and universities.

The bill has 11 bipartisan sponsors, including Carl Anderson (D-Georgetown), Joseph Jefferson, Jr. (D-Berkeley), Robert Williams (D-Georgetown), Russell Ott (D-Calhoun), Wendell Gilliard (R-Charleston), Steven Wayne Long (R-Spartanburg), Richard Martin (R-Newberry), Rosalyn Henderson-Myers (D-Spartanburg), Jimmy Bales (D-Richland), Linda Bennett (R-Charleston), and Robert Brown (D-Charleston).

Believe it or not, there is already state precedence in place for a bill like this.

In Timmonsville, town council members there passed an ordinance in 2016 to ban sagging pants.

