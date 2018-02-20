Some parents are opting to keep kids at home until Midlands school threats are fully investigated

An increasing number of parents are choosing to keep their children home from school until the investigations into threats of violence at Midlands schools are complete.

One such threat was reported at Chapin High School on Monday after it was discovered by a student in a bathroom. Administrators contacted the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department who is now investigating the threat.

Rosemary Landolfi’s two children attend Chapin High School and are afraid to go to school following Monday’s threat.

"I got a text from my son saying he did not want to go school today because he’s afraid of what my transpire," Landolfi said. "There is a Snapchat of the picture of the wall going around the school and he was highly concerned."

Landolfi said she plans to keep her children at home until a resolution is reached or the investigation is complete.

The sheriff's department said it could not comment on where the investigation stands, but did confirm it would offer more deputies on campus as well as on patrol around the high school on Tuesday in response to the threat.

The threat hits close to home for Landolfi. She and her children relocated from Connecticut where they lived about an hour from Sandy Hook Elementary School -- the site of one of the country's worst mass shootings at a school -- just a few years ago.

“My children are very familiar with active shooter drills and given what we experienced back home, these kinds of threats are very concerning to me," Landolfi said. "I worry a lot about sending them to school.”

She said she believes the first step to preventing these types of threats is a conversation at home.

“For me, it’s kind of a Catch-22 because I don’t really believe in gun control,” Landolfi said. “I think there needs to be something done at home, parents need to speak with their children as opposed to additional laws to prevent things like this from happening.”

The Lexington-Richland District 5 said it cannot comment on the threat, but released a statement that said in part, "All threats are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. Safety is a top priority for our school district and we will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure our schools remain safe places to learn.”

