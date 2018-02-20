The 17th annual Radiothon begins Wednesday - here's how you can donate!

The 17th annual Children's Hospital Radiothon begins Wednesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 22.

Every year WIS partners with the B106.7 radio station for their annual Radiothon which raises money for the foundation at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital through the Children’s Miracle Network.

The goal is to raise $200,000 this year in donations. The Radiothon raised $110,312 in 2017.

Through their mission of saving kid's lives together, the funds help support programs and services at the hospital that they otherwise would not be able to provide. The hospital, in its 35th year, says the continued growth would not be possible without the community's donations and support from events like Radiothon.

Thursday night WIS-TV's very own Joe Pinner will be live from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the Radiothon! Cumulus Radio stations B106.7, 107.5 The Game, Sports Radio 1320, KISS FM 103.1, and WOMG 98.5 are all joining together in this effort and will be broadcasting live from Children’s Hospital.

While phone lines are officially open Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can still call 1-877-719-KIDS (5437) or (803)-434-3000 or donate now by clicking here.

