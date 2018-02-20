SC House Minority Leader Rutherford: 'Enough is enough.' Wants to block people under 20 from purchasing an AR-15

SC House Minority Leader wants to enact legislation to prevent anyone under 20 years of age from buying an AR-15. (Source: @RepRutherford on Twitter)

"Enough is enough," South Carolina House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford said today in a tweet where he stated he would be filing a bill that would ban the purchase of AR-15s by anyone under the age of 20.

Enough is enough — we have to take action to stop these horrific school shootings. I’m filing a bill to block individuals under the age of 20 from buying an AR-15. It’s a first step toward keeping our children safe. — Todd Rutherford (@RepRutherford) February 20, 2018

The tweet and bill come on the heels of the Parkland, FL school shooting that took the lives of 17 people on Feb. 14 when Nikolas Cruz brought an AR-15 to bear against classmates and faculty.

The weapon itself has come under considerable scrutiny in the past few years, specifically following mass shootings. The gun was used in the Florida shooting, the Las Vegas shooting that ended with 58 people dead, and the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre that killed 20 students and six adults.

Critics say the weapon's effectiveness, efficiency and affordability make it the country's most popular semi-automatic weapon.

The Midlands also continues to deal with threats towards area schools since the Florida shooting.

