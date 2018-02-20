Man who died after striking parked car, tree in Orangeburg County identified

A man who died as a result of striking a parked car and then striking a tree in Orangeburg County early Sunday morning has been identified as Harry Brigman of Elloree, SC.

Brigman, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from blunt force injuries from the wreck, according to Orangeburg County Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation.

