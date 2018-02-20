One Kershaw County man arrested, one wanted in attempted murder beating

Quenterio Jamal Wilson was arrested after turning himself in to authorities and charged with attempted murder for the violent beating of a man on Feb. 15. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

One person has been arrested and one is still wanted in connection with a violent act that occurred on Dixon Road in Elgin, SC on Feb. 14.

Quenterio Jamal Wilson turned himself in to Kershaw County investigators on Feb. 15 and charged with attempted murder after he and the wanted Jake Santonio McCray beat a man with firewood so severely that his face has to be reconstructed, according to Kershaw County Chief Deputy Jack Rushing.

The primary victim has severe facial injuries and remains in the intensive care unit at Palmetto Health Richland.

"The severity of this beating was horrific," Rushing said. "Wilson and McCray are very violent offenders and need to be in prison and off our streets."

Initial reports indicated the victim had also been shot, but after examination, it was only determined that he was shot at by the suspects, per witness statements.

One such witness is also a victim after having been "pistol whipped" by McCray, who has a warrant out for his arrest.

Kershaw County officials say that Wilson, 23, was already out on bond for an assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature from an incident that occurred back in February 2017. He was denied bond on his new charges.

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office continues to look for McCray, 26, and asks that anyone with information of his whereabouts contact Investigator David Miller at (803) 425-1512. McCray has been arrested for other violent offenses in the past, should be considered armed and dangerous, and is a registered sex offender.

WIS News 10 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.