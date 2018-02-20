Man accused of 'brutally' sexually assaulting 85-year-old woman in court

A man accused of sexually assaulting an 85-year-old woman will be in court for a bond hearing Wednesday.

Marquille Livingston, who is charged with first-degree burglary, criminal sexual conduct, and kidnapping, will appear at bond court at 9:30 a.m.

Richland County deputies say Livingston entered the victim's house on Brighton Hill Road early Wednesday morning and attacked her.

They say the victim tried to use her medical alert bracelet to call for help, but Livingston told the agent everything was fine.

Livingston's criminal history is also getting a second look. A check of his background lists several indecent exposure charges going as far back as 2000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.